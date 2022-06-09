Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Get Rating) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the nine brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have assigned a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $90.00.

A number of research firms have weighed in on ES. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Eversource Energy in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Bank of America downgraded shares of Eversource Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $80.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Eversource Energy from $92.00 to $97.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Eversource Energy in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $92.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Eversource Energy from $97.00 to $94.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 23rd.

Get Eversource Energy alerts:

Eversource Energy stock traded down $2.80 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $87.82. 976,799 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,814,320. Eversource Energy has a one year low of $78.44 and a one year high of $94.63. The stock has a market cap of $30.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.62. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $90.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $87.77.

Eversource Energy ( NYSE:ES Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.08. Eversource Energy had a net margin of 12.32% and a return on equity of 9.52%. The company had revenue of $3.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.89 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.15 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Eversource Energy will post 4.11 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 19th will be paid a $0.6375 dividend. This represents a $2.55 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.90%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 18th. Eversource Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 67.82%.

In related news, EVP James W. Hunt III sold 4,444 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $399,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 16,115 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,450,350. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Penelope M. Conner sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.75, for a total value of $367,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 4,979 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $456,823.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 10,953 shares of company stock valued at $995,989 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Eversource Energy by 2.2% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 42,679,421 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,763,898,000 after acquiring an additional 925,807 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Eversource Energy by 19.3% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 39,646,912 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,607,077,000 after acquiring an additional 6,402,262 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Eversource Energy by 6.8% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 23,681,621 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,088,482,000 after acquiring an additional 1,517,624 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Eversource Energy by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,537,050 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $593,253,000 after acquiring an additional 190,201 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Eversource Energy by 2.6% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,375,101 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $562,220,000 after acquiring an additional 158,961 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.74% of the company’s stock.

Eversource Energy Company Profile (Get Rating)

Eversource Energy, a public utility holding company, engages in the energy delivery business. The company operates through Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Natural Gas Distribution, and Water Distribution segments. It is involved in the transmission and distribution of electricity; solar power facilities; and distribution of natural gas.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Eversource Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eversource Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.