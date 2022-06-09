Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL) Shares Sold by Systematic Financial Management LP

Systematic Financial Management LP lowered its holdings in Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL – Get Rating) by 2.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,093,796 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 22,856 shares during the quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP’s holdings in Exelixis were worth $19,995,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in EXEL. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in Exelixis by 64.8% in the 4th quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,035 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS raised its holdings in shares of Exelixis by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 19,831 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $363,000 after buying an additional 808 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in Exelixis by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 13,622 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $249,000 after acquiring an additional 859 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Exelixis by 53.9% during the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,857 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its position in Exelixis by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 81,400 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,488,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. 82.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Exelixis alerts:

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on EXEL shares. HC Wainwright dropped their price objective on shares of Exelixis from $52.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 18th. TheStreet upgraded Exelixis from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, February 28th. StockNews.com cut Exelixis from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Exelixis in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Exelixis from $34.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Monday, March 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Exelixis has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.13.

In related news, Director Lance Willsey sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.65, for a total transaction of $786,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 424,415 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,339,754.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, EVP Patrick J. Haley sold 18,812 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.21, for a total transaction of $342,566.52. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 239,818 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,367,085.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 80,225 shares of company stock valued at $1,610,649. 2.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Exelixis stock opened at $19.22 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $20.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.61. Exelixis, Inc. has a twelve month low of $15.50 and a twelve month high of $23.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.89, a PEG ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 0.76.

Exelixis (NASDAQ:EXEL – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The biotechnology company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.07. Exelixis had a return on equity of 13.77% and a net margin of 19.60%. The business had revenue of $356.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $363.22 million. Exelixis’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Exelixis, Inc. will post 0.89 EPS for the current year.

Exelixis Company Profile (Get Rating)

Exelixis, Inc, an oncology-focused biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of new medicines to treat cancers in the United States. The company's products include CABOMETYX tablets for the treatment of patients with advanced renal cell carcinoma who received prior anti-angiogenic therapy; and COMETRIQ capsules for the treatment of patients with progressive and metastatic medullary thyroid cancer.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EXEL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Exelixis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exelixis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.