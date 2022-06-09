eXp World Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPI) CEO Sells $2,439,494.10 in Stock

eXp World Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPI – Get Rating) CEO Glenn Darrel Sanford sold 161,985 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.06, for a total transaction of $2,439,494.10. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 42,034,338 shares in the company, valued at approximately $633,037,130.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Glenn Darrel Sanford also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, May 5th, Glenn Darrel Sanford sold 9,000 shares of eXp World stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.15, for a total transaction of $136,350.00.

On Wednesday, April 27th, Glenn Darrel Sanford sold 509 shares of eXp World stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.02, for a total transaction of $7,645.18.

On Friday, April 22nd, Glenn Darrel Sanford sold 3,456 shares of eXp World stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.44, for a total transaction of $53,360.64.

On Monday, April 25th, Glenn Darrel Sanford sold 14,544 shares of eXp World stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.31, for a total transaction of $222,668.64.

On Wednesday, April 20th, Glenn Darrel Sanford sold 9,000 shares of eXp World stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.48, for a total transaction of $148,320.00.

On Monday, April 18th, Glenn Darrel Sanford sold 9,000 shares of eXp World stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.89, for a total transaction of $143,010.00.

On Thursday, April 14th, Glenn Darrel Sanford sold 9,000 shares of eXp World stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.69, for a total transaction of $150,210.00.

On Tuesday, April 12th, Glenn Darrel Sanford sold 9,000 shares of eXp World stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.14, for a total transaction of $154,260.00.

On Friday, April 8th, Glenn Darrel Sanford sold 9,000 shares of eXp World stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.79, for a total transaction of $151,110.00.

On Wednesday, April 6th, Glenn Darrel Sanford sold 9,000 shares of eXp World stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.72, for a total transaction of $168,480.00.

NASDAQ:EXPI opened at $14.74 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 2.87 and a current ratio of 2.87. The company has a fifty day moving average of $15.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.20 billion, a PE ratio of 26.80 and a beta of 3.14. eXp World Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $11.76 and a fifty-two week high of $55.43.

eXp World ( NASDAQ:EXPI Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The technology company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $942.56 million. eXp World had a net margin of 2.03% and a return on equity of 41.05%. eXp World’s quarterly revenue was up 73.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.03 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that eXp World Holdings, Inc. will post 0.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 16th were given a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 13th. eXp World’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.09%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of eXp World from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday. William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of eXp World in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, DA Davidson reduced their price objective on shares of eXp World from $45.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.67.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of eXp World by 3.7% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 236,863 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $9,420,000 after buying an additional 8,506 shares during the last quarter. Precision Wealth Strategies LLC increased its position in eXp World by 23.6% during the fourth quarter. Precision Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 8,007 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $270,000 after purchasing an additional 1,531 shares during the last quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in eXp World during the third quarter worth about $4,772,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd increased its position in eXp World by 136.0% during the fourth quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 27,810 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $937,000 after purchasing an additional 16,028 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Twinbeech Capital LP purchased a new position in eXp World during the third quarter worth about $2,466,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.70% of the company’s stock.

About eXp World (Get Rating)

eXp World Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based real estate brokerage services for residential homeowners and homebuyers. The company facilitates buyers to search real-time property listings and sellers to list their properties through its various platforms; and offers buyers and sellers with access to a network of professionals, consumer-centric agents, and brokers.

