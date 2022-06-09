Express (NYSE:EXPR) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Express (NYSE:EXPR – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.14-$0.20 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $0.17. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Small Cap Consu reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Express in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. TheStreet raised Express from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a report on Monday, March 14th. StockNews.com started coverage on Express in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Express from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, May 10th.

Get Express alerts:

Shares of NYSE:EXPR traded down $0.20 during trading on Thursday, hitting $2.48. 84,081 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,447,345. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 89.89, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.15. Express has a 52-week low of $2.30 and a 52-week high of $8.67. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.49. The company has a market cap of $168.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.26 and a beta of 1.39.

Express ( NYSE:EXPR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 25th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.05. Express had a negative return on equity of 137.03% and a net margin of 0.98%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.55) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Express will post 0.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Express in the 1st quarter worth approximately $62,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Express by 57.0% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 36,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,000 after purchasing an additional 13,424 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of Express by 1,827.6% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 54,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $256,000 after purchasing an additional 51,392 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Express by 127,863.6% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 56,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $200,000 after purchasing an additional 56,260 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in Express by 59,933.3% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 61,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $218,000 after acquiring an additional 61,132 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.73% of the company’s stock.

Express Company Profile (Get Rating)

Express, Inc provides apparel and accessories for women and men for various occasions under the Express brand. The company sells its products through its e-commerce website, express.com; and mobile app, as well as franchisees Express locations in Latin America. As of January 29, 2022, it operated 561 stores in 46 states across the United States, as well as in Puerto Rico.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Express Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Express and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.