Exscientia (NASDAQ:EXAI) Stock Price Down 6.7%

Shares of Exscientia plc (NASDAQ:EXAI – Get Rating) dropped 6.7% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $14.75 and last traded at $14.90. Approximately 553 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 133,527 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.97.
EXAI has been the subject of a number of research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Exscientia from $23.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Exscientia from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Exscientia from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, May 30th.
The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $11.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.93. The company has a current ratio of 9.55, a quick ratio of 9.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.
A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Novo Holdings A S bought a new stake in Exscientia during the fourth quarter worth approximately $258,591,000. SB Global Advisers Ltd acquired a new position in Exscientia in the fourth quarter worth approximately $112,273,000. Laurion Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Exscientia in the fourth quarter worth approximately $42,131,000. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. grew its position in Exscientia by 12.9% in the first quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,860,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,798,000 after buying an additional 212,806 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation acquired a new position in Exscientia in the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,400,000. 37.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Exscientia (NASDAQ:EXAI)
Exscientia plc, an artificial intelligence-driven pharmatech company, engages in discovering, designing, and developing drugs. The company offers end-to-end solution of artificial intelligence (AI) and technologies for target identification, drug candidate design, translational models, and patient selection.
