FAT Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:FATBB) Director John Squire Junger Buys 1,056 Shares of Stock

FAT Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:FATBB – Get Rating) Director John Squire Junger acquired 1,056 shares of FAT Brands stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $9.88 per share, for a total transaction of $10,433.28. Following the purchase, the director now owns 19,001 shares in the company, valued at $187,729.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

NASDAQ:FATBB opened at $6.57 on Thursday. FAT Brands Inc. has a 1 year low of $5.50 and a 1 year high of $30.66. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.37 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.77.

FAT Brands (NASDAQ:FATBB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($1.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $97.40 million during the quarter.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 16th were issued a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.91%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 13th.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in FAT Brands stock. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FAT Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:FATBB – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 77,586 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,045,000. Geode Capital Management LLC owned 0.47% of FAT Brands as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

FAT Brands Inc, a multi-brand franchising company, acquires, develops, and manages quick service, fast casual, casual dining, and polished casual dining restaurant concepts worldwide. As of April 18, 2022, it owned seventeen restaurant brands, including Round Table Pizza, Fatburger, Marble Slab Creamery, Johnny Rockets, Fazoli's, Twin Peaks, Great American Cookies, Hot Dog on a Stick, Buffalo's Cafe and Buffalo's Express, Hurricane Grill & Wings, Pretzelmaker, Elevation Burger, Native Grill & Wings, Yalla Mediterranean, and Ponderosa Steakhouse/Bonanza Steakhouse, as well as 2,300 franchised locations.

