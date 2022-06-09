FGI Industries (NASDAQ:FGI) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of FGI Industries (NASDAQ:FGI – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports.

Separately, Northland Securities started coverage on shares of FGI Industries in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. They issued an outperform rating and a $7.00 price objective on the stock.

NASDAQ FGI opened at $2.32 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $2.38. FGI Industries has a fifty-two week low of $2.00 and a fifty-two week high of $6.25.

FGI Industries ( NASDAQ:FGI Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $43.58 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.00 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that FGI Industries will post 0.38 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FGI. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in FGI Industries in the first quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new position in FGI Industries in the first quarter worth $43,000. First Wilshire Securities Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of FGI Industries in the first quarter valued at $935,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of FGI Industries in the first quarter valued at $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.02% of the company’s stock.

FGI Industries ltd. supplies kitchen and bath products in the United States, Canada, and Europe. The company sells sanitaryware products, such as toilets, sinks, pedestals, and toilet seats; wood and wood-substitute furniture for bathrooms, including vanities, mirrors, laundry, medicine cabinets, and other storage systems; shower systems; and customer kitchen cabinetry and other accessory items under the Foremost, avenue, contrac, Jetcoat, rosenberg, and Covered Bridge Cabinetry brand names.

