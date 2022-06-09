FIGS, Inc. (NYSE:FIGS) Receives $26.23 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of FIGS, Inc. (NYSE:FIGS – Get Rating) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the fourteen analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $26.23.

A number of research firms have recently commented on FIGS. Barclays lowered their target price on FIGS from $34.00 to $13.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on FIGS from $26.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on FIGS from $45.00 to $36.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Cowen raised their price target on FIGS from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, FIG Partners downgraded FIGS from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $32.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Monday, May 16th.

In other news, major shareholder Thomas Tull purchased 253,637 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 21st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $19.75 per share, for a total transaction of $5,009,330.75. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In the last 90 days, insiders have bought 361,972 shares of company stock worth $7,254,405.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Aviva PLC bought a new stake in FIGS during the fourth quarter valued at about $2,268,000. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in FIGS by 37.5% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,826,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,116,000 after purchasing an additional 1,043,628 shares in the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System bought a new stake in FIGS during the fourth quarter valued at about $209,000. Shell Asset Management Co. bought a new stake in FIGS during the fourth quarter valued at about $160,000. Finally, Twinbeech Capital LP bought a new stake in FIGS during the third quarter valued at about $317,000. 70.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

FIGS stock traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $8.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 45,849 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,265,052. FIGS has a 12 month low of $7.97 and a 12 month high of $50.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.39 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -69.75. The company has a 50 day moving average of $14.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.85.

FIGS (NYSE:FIGS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.01). FIGS had a negative return on equity of 1.96% and a negative net margin of 2.73%. The business had revenue of $110.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $117.33 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.07 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that FIGS will post 0.16 EPS for the current year.

FIGS, Inc operates as a direct-to-consumer healthcare apparel and lifestyle company in the United States. It designs and sells healthcare apparel and other non-scrub offerings, such as lab coats, under scrubs, outerwear, activewear, loungewear, compression socks footwear, and masks. It also offers sports bras, performance leggings, tops, super-soft pima cotton tops, vests, and jackets.

