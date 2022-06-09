Financial Analysis: DoubleDown Interactive (DDI) vs. Its Rivals

DoubleDown Interactive (NASDAQ:DDI – Get Rating) is one of 144 public companies in the “Data processing & preparation” industry, but how does it compare to its rivals? We will compare DoubleDown Interactive to related companies based on the strength of its earnings, dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, valuation and institutional ownership.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for DoubleDown Interactive and its rivals, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score DoubleDown Interactive 0 0 2 0 3.00 DoubleDown Interactive Competitors 791 3383 5076 107 2.48

DoubleDown Interactive presently has a consensus price target of $27.50, suggesting a potential upside of 120.02%. As a group, “Data processing & preparation” companies have a potential upside of 68.07%. Given DoubleDown Interactive’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe DoubleDown Interactive is more favorable than its rivals.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

10.2% of DoubleDown Interactive shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 50.9% of shares of all “Data processing & preparation” companies are owned by institutional investors. 18.9% of shares of all “Data processing & preparation” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares DoubleDown Interactive and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets DoubleDown Interactive 21.96% 9.29% 8.22% DoubleDown Interactive Competitors -37.86% -1,406.67% -6.39%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares DoubleDown Interactive and its rivals top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio DoubleDown Interactive $363.20 million $78.11 million 7.62 DoubleDown Interactive Competitors $868.32 million -$1.99 million -28.96

DoubleDown Interactive’s rivals have higher revenue, but lower earnings than DoubleDown Interactive. DoubleDown Interactive is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Summary

DoubleDown Interactive beats its rivals on 8 of the 12 factors compared.

About DoubleDown Interactive (Get Rating)

DoubleDown Interactive Co., Ltd. engages in the development and publishing of digital games on mobile and web-based platforms for casual players in South Korea. The company offers DoubleDown Casino, DoubleDown Classic, DoubleDown Fort Knox, and Undead World: Hero Survival games. Its games are primarily distributed, marketed, and promoted through third party platform providers. The company was formerly known as The8Games Co., Ltd. and changed its name to DoubleDown Interactive Co., Ltd. in December 2019. The company was incorporated in 2008 and is headquartered in Seoul, South Korea. DoubleDown Interactive Co., Ltd. operates as a subsidiary of DoubleU Games Co., Ltd.

