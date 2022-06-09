Financial Review: Outbrain (OB) vs. Its Peers

Outbrain (NASDAQ:OB – Get Rating) is one of 113 publicly-traded companies in the “Computer programming, data processing, & other computer related” industry, but how does it contrast to its competitors? We will compare Outbrain to similar companies based on the strength of its risk, institutional ownership, earnings, valuation, profitability, dividends and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares Outbrain and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Outbrain -0.16% 10.87% 2.77% Outbrain Competitors -378.37% -15.05% -5.19%

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Outbrain and its competitors, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Outbrain 0 0 2 0 3.00 Outbrain Competitors 1127 4530 9349 297 2.58

Outbrain presently has a consensus target price of $22.50, indicating a potential upside of 285.27%. As a group, “Computer programming, data processing, & other computer related” companies have a potential upside of 46.92%. Given Outbrain’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe Outbrain is more favorable than its competitors.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

23.2% of Outbrain shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 57.1% of shares of all “Computer programming, data processing, & other computer related” companies are held by institutional investors. 76.6% of Outbrain shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 14.1% of shares of all “Computer programming, data processing, & other computer related” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Outbrain and its competitors gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Outbrain $1.02 billion $10.99 million -19.47 Outbrain Competitors $7.85 billion $2.07 billion 15.01

Outbrain’s competitors have higher revenue and earnings than Outbrain. Outbrain is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Summary

Outbrain beats its competitors on 7 of the 11 factors compared.

Outbrain Company Profile (Get Rating)

Outbrain Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates an online content recommendation platform worldwide. It offers Outbrain Engage, a product suite for media partners that provides personalized feeds and data-driven recommendations, as well as a solution to maximize user engagement. The company's Outbrain Engage solution also includes a web-based dashboard to manage and control various aspects of the platform, including content, formats, sources, frequency, and categories of ads delivered on their properties, as well as monetizes the content through customized data-driven advertising. It also provides Outbrain Amplify, a product suite for advertisers that provides an open web platform that helps users to connect with audiences on premium digital properties. The company's Outbrain Amplify solution also provides advertisers with access to ad inventory that support various formats, including text and image, video, interactive carousel, app install, and other forms of direct response; and ads optimized for engagement. Outbrain Inc. was incorporated in 2006 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

