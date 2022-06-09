FIO Protocol Hits Market Cap of $26.25 Million (FIO)

FIO Protocol (FIO) traded 0.8% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on June 8th. One FIO Protocol coin can now be purchased for about $0.0526 or 0.00000174 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. FIO Protocol has a market capitalization of $26.25 million and $3.67 million worth of FIO Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, FIO Protocol has traded 2.5% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

TRON (TRX) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0804 or 0.00000267 BTC.

WAX (WAXP) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000414 BTC.

Hive (HIVE) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00001799 BTC.

Velas (VLX) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0615 or 0.00000204 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00001774 BTC.

0Chain (ZCN) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000765 BTC.

Credit Tag Chain (CTC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000507 BTC.

Qredit (XQR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Centric Cash (CNS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About FIO Protocol

FIO Protocol is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the

Delegated Proof-of-Stake

hashing algorithm. It launched on March 25th, 2020. FIO Protocol’s total supply is 794,916,283 coins and its circulating supply is 499,249,049 coins. The Reddit community for FIO Protocol is https://reddit.com/r/officialFIO and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. FIO Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/fio-blog. FIO Protocol’s official Twitter account is @joinFIO and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for FIO Protocol is fioprotocol.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “Fio protocol is a decentralized usability layer for the entire blockchain ecosystem that is integrated into existing crypto products such as wallets, exchanges, and crypto payment processors. FIO Addresses are a single identifier that eliminates the need to see, or even know about, blockchain public addresses. FIO Protocol offers in-app requests for funds, done in an encrypted and private manner, the ability to specify the type and amount and eliminate confusion for the sender and Attach standardized metadata to any crypto transaction, ranging from a simple note to structured data like an order card or invoice. “

Buying and Selling FIO Protocol

