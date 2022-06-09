First Bancshares (NASDAQ:FBMS) Shares Gap Up to $29.72

The First Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBMS – Get Rating)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $29.72, but opened at $30.38. First Bancshares shares last traded at $30.08, with a volume of 101 shares.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered First Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. StockNews.com lowered First Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, DA Davidson lowered their price target on First Bancshares to $4.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 16th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $646.77 million, a P/E ratio of 9.71 and a beta of 1.08. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $31.79 and a 200-day moving average of $35.36.

First Bancshares ( NASDAQ:FBMS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The bank reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.74 by ($0.02). First Bancshares had a net margin of 30.15% and a return on equity of 9.67%. The firm had revenue of $49.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $50.72 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that The First Bancshares, Inc. will post 3.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 10th were issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.42%. This is an increase from First Bancshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 9th. First Bancshares’s payout ratio is presently 23.53%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FBMS. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in First Bancshares during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in First Bancshares by 72.8% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,398 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 1,010 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of First Bancshares by 96.1% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,669 shares of the bank’s stock worth $104,000 after acquiring an additional 1,308 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of First Bancshares by 1,274.0% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,496 shares of the bank’s stock worth $213,000 after acquiring an additional 5,096 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in shares of First Bancshares by 94.0% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,751 shares of the bank’s stock worth $223,000 after acquiring an additional 2,786 shares in the last quarter. 65.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The First Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for The First, A National Banking Association that provides general commercial and retail banking services. The company operates through three segments: Commercial/Retail Bank, Mortgage Banking Division, and Holding Company. It offers deposit services, including checking, NOW, and savings accounts; other time deposits, such as daily money market accounts and longer-term certificates of deposit; and individual retirement and health savings accounts.

