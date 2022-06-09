FirstCash (NASDAQ:FCFS) Rating Increased to B- at TheStreet

FirstCash (NASDAQ:FCFS – Get Rating) was upgraded by stock analysts at TheStreet from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered FirstCash from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Wedbush cut their price objective on FirstCash from $93.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $92.00.

Shares of FCFS stock opened at $72.04 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $72.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $70.64. FirstCash has a 12 month low of $58.30 and a 12 month high of $97.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.73 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a current ratio of 2.68, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

FirstCash ( NASDAQ:FCFS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.08. FirstCash had a return on equity of 11.92% and a net margin of 6.11%. The firm had revenue of $659.84 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $630.04 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.85 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 61.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that FirstCash will post 4.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in FirstCash by 6.8% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,297,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,298,000 after buying an additional 82,256 shares during the period. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of FirstCash by 5.8% during the first quarter. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $248,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC increased its holdings in shares of FirstCash by 55.3% during the first quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC now owns 104,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,373,000 after acquiring an additional 37,313 shares in the last quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of FirstCash during the first quarter valued at approximately $857,000. Finally, Avalon Investment & Advisory bought a new stake in shares of FirstCash during the first quarter valued at approximately $3,313,000. 91.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FirstCash Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates retail pawn stores in the United States, Mexico, and rest of Latin America. Its pawn stores lend money on the collateral of pledged personal property, including jewelry, electronics, tools, appliances, sporting goods, and musical instruments; and retails merchandise acquired through collateral forfeitures on forfeited pawn loans and over-the-counter purchases of merchandise directly from customers.

