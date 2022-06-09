Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) Position Trimmed by Shepherd Financial Partners LLC

Shepherd Financial Partners LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV – Get Rating) by 1.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,105 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 106 shares during the period. Shepherd Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $634,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. New World Advisors LLC bought a new position in Fiserv in the 3rd quarter worth $225,000. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC acquired a new stake in Fiserv in the 3rd quarter worth $2,057,000. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp grew its position in Fiserv by 183.5% in the 3rd quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp now owns 20,404 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,214,000 after purchasing an additional 13,206 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its position in Fiserv by 9.1% in the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 2,449 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $265,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Fiserv by 13.0% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 7,339,437 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $796,329,000 after purchasing an additional 844,595 shares during the last quarter. 97.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, COO Guy Chiarello sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.04, for a total value of $1,000,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Holdings L.P. Valueact acquired 112,575 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 2nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $94.90 per share, for a total transaction of $10,683,367.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,147,776 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,247,723,942.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 612,575 shares of company stock worth $57,795,360 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Fiserv from $122.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Fiserv in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Fiserv in a research report on Monday, April 4th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $122.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Fiserv in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $108.00 target price on the stock. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Fiserv from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $126.54.

NASDAQ FISV opened at $100.13 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $99.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $100.62. Fiserv, Inc. has a 1 year low of $89.91 and a 1 year high of $119.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $65.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.79.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.05. Fiserv had a net margin of 10.23% and a return on equity of 12.05%. The firm had revenue of $4.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.85 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.17 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Fiserv, Inc. will post 6.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payment and financial services technology worldwide. The company operates through Acceptance, Fintech, and Payments segments. The Acceptance segment provides point-of-sale merchant acquiring and digital commerce services; mobile payment services; security and fraud protection products; Carat, an omnichannel commerce solution; Clover, a cloud-based point-of-sale and business management platform; and Clover Connect, an independent software vendors platform.

