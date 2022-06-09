Fisher & Paykel Healthcare Co. Limited (FPH) To Go Ex-Dividend on June 21st

Fisher & Paykel Healthcare Co. Limited (ASX:FPH – Get Rating) announced a final dividend on Tuesday, June 7th, MarketIndexAU reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 5th will be paid a dividend of 0.205 per share on Tuesday, July 5th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 21st.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.21, a current ratio of 2.92 and a quick ratio of 1.56.
About Fisher & Paykel Healthcare (Get Rating)
See Also
- Chargepoint’s Stock Could Benefit from High Energy Prices
- Is It Too Late For Energy Stocks?
- MarketBeat Podcast: Get Your Mindset Right To Invest In The Current Market
- Stratasys Stock Forming a Tradeable Bottom
- It’s Time To Get Interested In Ethereum Again
Receive News & Ratings for Fisher & Paykel Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fisher & Paykel Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.