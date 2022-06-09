Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) Given New $190.00 Price Target at Craig Hallum

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by equities researchers at Craig Hallum from $230.00 to $190.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. Craig Hallum’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 40.36% from the stock’s previous close.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Five Below from $155.00 to $154.00 in a research note on Thursday. StockNews.com lowered shares of Five Below from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. Berenberg Bank started coverage on Five Below in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. They set a “hold” rating and a $181.00 target price for the company. Telsey Advisory Group reduced their target price on Five Below from $175.00 to $158.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Five Below from $240.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Five Below currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $202.82.

Shares of FIVE opened at $135.37 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $151.47 and a 200-day moving average of $168.04. Five Below has a one year low of $110.83 and a one year high of $237.86. The company has a market cap of $7.51 billion, a PE ratio of 27.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.32.

Five Below ( NASDAQ:FIVE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 8th. The specialty retailer reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.01. Five Below had a net margin of 9.79% and a return on equity of 27.29%. The company had revenue of $639.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $652.73 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.88 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Five Below will post 5.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its stake in shares of Five Below by 28.0% in the 3rd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 4,829 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $860,000 after buying an additional 1,056 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Five Below by 3.5% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 374,050 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $66,153,000 after purchasing an additional 12,810 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Five Below in the third quarter valued at about $45,000. Veritable L.P. boosted its holdings in Five Below by 11.3% during the third quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 7,199 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,273,000 after buying an additional 728 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC raised its position in Five Below by 2,394.6% during the third quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 512,637 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $90,639,000 after acquiring an additional 492,087 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.20% of the company’s stock.

Five Below, Inc operates as a specialty value retailer in the United States. It offers accessories, including socks, sunglasses, jewelry, scarves, gloves, hair accessories, athletic tops and bottoms, and t-shirts, as well as nail polishes, lip glosses, fragrances, and branded cosmetics; and items used to complete and personalize living space, such as glitter lamps, posters, frames, fleece blankets, plush items, pillows, candles, incense, lighting, novelty décor, accent furniture, and related items, as well as provides storage options for the customers room.

