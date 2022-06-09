Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) Issues Q2 Earnings Guidance

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE – Get Rating) issued an update on its second quarter earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.74-0.86 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $1.19. The company issued revenue guidance of $675-695 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $729.58 million.Five Below also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $4.85-$5.24 EPS.

Five Below stock traded down $1.91 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $133.46. The stock had a trading volume of 91,533 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,129,115. Five Below has a 12 month low of $110.83 and a 12 month high of $237.86. The company has a market capitalization of $7.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.26, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $151.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $168.04.

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 8th. The specialty retailer reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $639.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $652.73 million. Five Below had a return on equity of 27.29% and a net margin of 9.79%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.88 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Five Below will post 5.49 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on FIVE shares. Telsey Advisory Group cut their price target on Five Below from $175.00 to $158.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Craig Hallum cut their target price on Five Below from $230.00 to $190.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on Five Below from $300.00 to $250.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 1st. UBS Group upgraded Five Below from a neutral rating to a buy rating and cut their target price for the stock from $215.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Five Below from $240.00 to $160.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $194.89.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its holdings in Five Below by 114.5% during the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 287,319 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $45,503,000 after acquiring an additional 153,367 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in Five Below by 34.3% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 84,954 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $13,454,000 after acquiring an additional 21,704 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in Five Below by 9.7% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,275 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $994,000 after acquiring an additional 555 shares during the last quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC increased its stake in Five Below by 363.3% in the first quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC now owns 92,892 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $14,711,000 after acquiring an additional 72,842 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mirabella Financial Services LLP bought a new position in Five Below in the first quarter valued at $680,000. 99.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Five Below, Inc operates as a specialty value retailer in the United States. It offers accessories, including socks, sunglasses, jewelry, scarves, gloves, hair accessories, athletic tops and bottoms, and t-shirts, as well as nail polishes, lip glosses, fragrances, and branded cosmetics; and items used to complete and personalize living space, such as glitter lamps, posters, frames, fleece blankets, plush items, pillows, candles, incense, lighting, novelty décor, accent furniture, and related items, as well as provides storage options for the customers room.

