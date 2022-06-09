Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $4.85-$5.24 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $5.47. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.04 billion-$3.12 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.21 billion.Five Below also updated its FY23 guidance to $4.85-5.24 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ FIVE traded up $1.32 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $135.37. 2,522,879 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 948,673. The firm has a market cap of $7.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.35, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.32. Five Below has a twelve month low of $110.83 and a twelve month high of $237.86. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $151.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $168.04.

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 30th. The specialty retailer reported $2.49 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.48 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $996.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. Five Below had a net margin of 9.79% and a return on equity of 27.29%. The business’s revenue was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.20 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Five Below will post 5.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FIVE has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Telsey Advisory Group dropped their price objective on shares of Five Below from $230.00 to $175.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. UBS Group upgraded Five Below from a neutral rating to a buy rating and decreased their target price for the company from $215.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on Five Below from $205.00 to $155.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Loop Capital decreased their target price on Five Below from $210.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Five Below from $284.00 to $249.00 in a research report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Five Below currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $214.65.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its stake in Five Below by 93.0% during the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 193 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd grew its stake in shares of Five Below by 108.6% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 582 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $92,000 after acquiring an additional 303 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Five Below during the first quarter worth $209,000. Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new stake in shares of Five Below in the fourth quarter valued at $216,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its holdings in Five Below by 793.1% in the first quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,563 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $248,000 after purchasing an additional 1,388 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.20% of the company’s stock.

Five Below, Inc operates as a specialty value retailer in the United States. It offers accessories, including socks, sunglasses, jewelry, scarves, gloves, hair accessories, athletic tops and bottoms, and t-shirts, as well as nail polishes, lip glosses, fragrances, and branded cosmetics; and items used to complete and personalize living space, such as glitter lamps, posters, frames, fleece blankets, plush items, pillows, candles, incense, lighting, novelty décor, accent furniture, and related items, as well as provides storage options for the customers room.

