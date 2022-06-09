Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) Updates FY23 Earnings Guidance

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY23 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $4.85-5.24 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $5.48. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.04-3.12 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.21 billion.Five Below also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $4.85-$5.24 EPS.

NASDAQ:FIVE traded up $1.32 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $135.37. 2,522,879 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 948,673. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.35, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.32. Five Below has a 52-week low of $110.83 and a 52-week high of $237.86. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $151.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $168.04.

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 30th. The specialty retailer reported $2.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.48 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $996.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. Five Below had a net margin of 9.79% and a return on equity of 27.29%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.20 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Five Below will post 5.49 EPS for the current year.

FIVE has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Craig Hallum reduced their target price on shares of Five Below from $240.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. Citigroup upgraded shares of Five Below from a neutral rating to a buy rating and increased their target price for the company from $176.00 to $205.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. Telsey Advisory Group reduced their target price on shares of Five Below from $230.00 to $175.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. StockNews.com cut shares of Five Below from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of Five Below from a neutral rating to a buy rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $215.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Monday, March 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Five Below currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $214.65.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FIVE. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Five Below by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,704,218 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $973,255,000 after purchasing an additional 43,060 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Five Below by 21.4% in the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 2,676,533 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $423,883,000 after purchasing an additional 471,349 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in Five Below by 2.4% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,457,395 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $230,808,000 after purchasing an additional 34,496 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Five Below by 3.2% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 395,954 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $62,711,000 after purchasing an additional 12,412 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Five Below by 3.0% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 344,317 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $54,530,000 after purchasing an additional 10,057 shares during the period. 99.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Five Below, Inc operates as a specialty value retailer in the United States. It offers accessories, including socks, sunglasses, jewelry, scarves, gloves, hair accessories, athletic tops and bottoms, and t-shirts, as well as nail polishes, lip glosses, fragrances, and branded cosmetics; and items used to complete and personalize living space, such as glitter lamps, posters, frames, fleece blankets, plush items, pillows, candles, incense, lighting, novelty décor, accent furniture, and related items, as well as provides storage options for the customers room.

