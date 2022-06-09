Five9 Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NASDAQ:FIVN)

Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN – Get Rating) was the target of unusually large options trading on Tuesday. Investors bought 8,504 call options on the company. This is an increase of 2,115% compared to the typical daily volume of 384 call options.

FIVN opened at $101.32 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $104.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $116.55. The company has a market capitalization of $7.05 billion, a P/E ratio of -92.95 and a beta of 0.51. Five9 has a 52 week low of $80.52 and a 52 week high of $211.68. The company has a quick ratio of 3.40, a current ratio of 3.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.44.

Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The software maker reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by $0.52. The business had revenue of $182.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $170.87 million. Five9 had a negative return on equity of 24.00% and a negative net margin of 11.43%. The business’s revenue was up 32.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.08) EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Five9 will post -0.91 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. TheStreet cut Five9 from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Northland Securities reduced their price objective on Five9 from $200.00 to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Five9 from $163.00 to $166.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Colliers Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 price target on shares of Five9 in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on Five9 from $200.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Five9 presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $160.90.

In other news, CEO Rowan M. Trollope sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.65, for a total transaction of $233,300.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 122,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,260,462.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Barry Zwarenstein sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.74, for a total value of $1,087,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 79,088 shares in the company, valued at $8,600,029.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 34,604 shares of company stock worth $3,595,862 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Pictet Asset Management SA lifted its holdings in shares of Five9 by 41,717.0% in the 4th quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 1,826,985 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $250,882,000 after buying an additional 1,822,616 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Five9 by 388.0% in the 4th quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 1,968,379 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $270,298,000 after buying an additional 1,564,988 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Five9 in the 4th quarter valued at about $191,622,000. Sylebra Capital Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Five9 in the 4th quarter valued at about $177,296,000. Finally, Scge Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of Five9 by 175.4% in the 1st quarter. Scge Management L.P. now owns 1,223,000 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $135,019,000 after purchasing an additional 778,928 shares in the last quarter. 97.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Five9, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud software for contact centers in the United States and internationally. The company offers virtual contact center cloud platform that delivers a suite of applications, which enables the breadth of contact center-related customer service, sales, and marketing functions.

