Flex Ltd. (NASDAQ:FLEX) EVP David Scott Offer Sells 12,984 Shares

Flex Ltd. (NASDAQ:FLEX – Get Rating) EVP David Scott Offer sold 12,984 shares of Flex stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.48, for a total transaction of $226,960.32. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 204,950 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,582,526. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of FLEX stock traded down $0.35 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $16.95. 2,847,989 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,456,267. The company has a market capitalization of $7.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.74, a P/E/G ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.50. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 1.34. Flex Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $14.88 and a fifty-two week high of $19.50.

Flex (NASDAQ:FLEX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The technology company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36. The firm had revenue of $6.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.45 billion. Flex had a net margin of 3.60% and a return on equity of 25.31%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.47 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Flex Ltd. will post 1.83 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Schroder Investment Management Group bought a new stake in shares of Flex during the third quarter valued at about $3,899,000. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Flex during the third quarter valued at about $1,517,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Flex by 0.8% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 10,947,500 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $193,568,000 after purchasing an additional 88,273 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd raised its stake in shares of Flex by 47.4% during the third quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 9,473,474 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $167,491,000 after purchasing an additional 3,046,718 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Flex by 2.2% during the third quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp now owns 31,582 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $558,000 after purchasing an additional 673 shares in the last quarter. 95.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Flex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Flex from $24.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. Argus raised shares of Flex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Flex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 6th.

Flex Ltd. provides design, engineering, manufacturing, and supply chain services and solutions to original equipment manufacturers in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Flex Agility Solutions (FAS), Flex Reliability Solutions (FRS), and Nextracker. The company provides cross-industry technologies, including human-machine interface, internet of things platforms, power, sensor fusion, and smart audio.

