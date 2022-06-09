Flywire Co. (NASDAQ:FLYW) Director Jo Natauri Sells 41,300 Shares

Flywire Co. (NASDAQ:FLYW – Get Rating) Director Jo Natauri sold 41,300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.23, for a total value of $794,199.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,846,300 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,504,349. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.
Jo Natauri also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Thursday, June 2nd, Jo Natauri sold 451,401 shares of Flywire stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.48, for a total value of $9,244,692.48.
- On Tuesday, May 31st, Jo Natauri sold 76,517 shares of Flywire stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.34, for a total value of $1,479,838.78.
- On Monday, May 23rd, Jo Natauri sold 13,818 shares of Flywire stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.18, for a total value of $265,029.24.
- On Thursday, May 19th, Jo Natauri sold 123,843 shares of Flywire stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.16, for a total value of $2,372,831.88.
- On Tuesday, May 17th, Jo Natauri sold 90,427 shares of Flywire stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.16, for a total value of $1,732,581.32.
NASDAQ:FLYW opened at $18.77 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $2.01 billion and a P/E ratio of -39.10. Flywire Co. has a 12-month low of $16.30 and a 12-month high of $57.41. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.34. The company has a current ratio of 4.53, a quick ratio of 4.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.
Several research firms have recently commented on FLYW. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Flywire from $51.00 to $44.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group began coverage on Flywire in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Flywire from $41.00 to $36.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Raymond James reduced their price target on Flywire from $39.00 to $33.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on Flywire from $44.00 to $37.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.83.
A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of FLYW. FourThought Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Flywire in the 3rd quarter valued at about $54,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Flywire in the third quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Flywire in the third quarter valued at approximately $60,000. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of Flywire by 433.1% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after acquiring an additional 2,681 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new position in shares of Flywire in the third quarter valued at approximately $156,000. 76.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Flywire Company Profile (Get Rating)
Flywire Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a payment enablement and software company in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its payment platform and network, and vertical-specific software help clients to get paid and help their customers to pay.
