Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL) Shares Bought by Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its position in Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL – Get Rating) by 2,617.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 443,000 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock after buying an additional 426,700 shares during the quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.44% of Foot Locker worth $19,328,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Oakworth Capital Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Foot Locker in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Foot Locker during the fourth quarter worth approximately $61,000. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new stake in shares of Foot Locker during the fourth quarter worth approximately $68,000. KBC Group NV boosted its holdings in shares of Foot Locker by 581.7% during the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 1,636 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 1,396 shares during the period. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Foot Locker during the fourth quarter worth approximately $92,000. Institutional investors own 83.43% of the company’s stock.

In other Foot Locker news, VP John A. Maurer sold 3,650 shares of Foot Locker stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.00, for a total transaction of $113,150.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 3.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of FL stock opened at $32.11 on Thursday. Foot Locker, Inc. has a 1 year low of $26.36 and a 1 year high of $63.98. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.22 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Foot Locker (NYSE:FL – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 20th. The athletic footwear retailer reported $1.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.05. Foot Locker had a net margin of 9.18% and a return on equity of 23.04%. The business had revenue of $2.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.21 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.96 earnings per share. Foot Locker’s revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Foot Locker, Inc. will post 4.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 14th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.98%. Foot Locker’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.00%.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Foot Locker from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $32.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. B. Riley decreased their price target on shares of Foot Locker from $34.00 to $33.00 in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Seaport Res Ptn cut shares of Foot Locker from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Sunday, February 27th. Barclays cut shares of Foot Locker from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $58.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Williams Capital upgraded shares of Foot Locker from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.59.

Foot Locker, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an athletic footwear and apparel retailer. The company engages in the retail of athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, equipment, and team licensed merchandise under the Foot Locker, Lady Foot Locker, Kids Foot Locker, Champs Sports, Eastbay, atmos, WSS, Footaction, and Sidestep brand names.

