ForgeRock (NYSE:FORG) Releases Q2 2022 Earnings Guidance

ForgeRock (NYSE:FORG – Get Rating) issued an update on its second quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of -$0.23–$0.21 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of -$0.12. The company issued revenue guidance of $46.50 million-$47.50 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $48.71 million.ForgeRock also updated its FY 2022 guidance to -$0.45–$0.41 EPS.

Shares of NYSE FORG traded up $0.31 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $19.25. The company had a trading volume of 15,232 shares, compared to its average volume of 372,474. ForgeRock has a 1 year low of $11.94 and a 1 year high of $48.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 4.78 and a quick ratio of 4.78. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $19.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.65.

ForgeRock (NYSE:FORG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $48.09 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $46.63 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that ForgeRock will post -0.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. BTIG Research reduced their target price on ForgeRock from $40.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Truist Financial reduced their target price on ForgeRock from $30.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on ForgeRock from $27.00 to $22.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. KeyCorp began coverage on ForgeRock in a research report on Monday, April 4th. They set a sector weight rating for the company. Finally, Cowen cut their price objective on ForgeRock from $45.00 to $38.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, ForgeRock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $26.56.

In other news, EVP Peter M. Barker sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.75, for a total value of $33,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 121,654 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,037,704.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 46.07% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FORG. Morgan Stanley bought a new position in ForgeRock during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new position in ForgeRock during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $674,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in ForgeRock during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $90,000. UBS Group AG bought a new position in ForgeRock during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $378,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in ForgeRock by 980.2% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $173,000 after purchasing an additional 5,881 shares during the last quarter. 45.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ForgeRock, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a digital identity platform to secure, manage, and govern the identities of customers, employees, partners, application programing interfaces (APIs), microservices, devices, and the Internet of things worldwide. It offers identity management products to automate onboarding/registration and progressive profiling, identity lifecycle and relationship management, identity provisioning and synchronization, user self-service, personalization, delegation, and privacy and consent management.

