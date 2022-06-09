Fortescue Metals Group Limited (OTCMKTS:FSUGY) Receives $22.00 Average PT from Brokerages

Shares of Fortescue Metals Group Limited (OTCMKTS:FSUGY – Get Rating) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and three have assigned a hold recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $22.00.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Fortescue Metals Group from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday.

Shares of OTCMKTS FSUGY opened at $30.91 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 2.14 and a quick ratio of 1.64. Fortescue Metals Group has a 1-year low of $20.40 and a 1-year high of $39.40. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $29.88 and its 200 day moving average is $28.62.

Fortescue Metals Group Limited engages in the exploration, development, production, processing, and sale of iron ore in Australia, China, and internationally. It also explores for copper and gold deposits. The company owns and operates the Chichester Hub that includes the Cloudbreak and Christmas Creek mines located in the Chichester ranges; and the Solomon Hub comprising the Firetail, Kings Valley, and Queens Valley mines located in the Hamersley ranges of Pilbara, Western Australia.

