Frax Market Capitalization Tops $1.49 Billion (FRAX)

Frax (FRAX) traded 0.4% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on June 8th. In the last seven days, Frax has traded 0.3% lower against the US dollar. Frax has a market cap of $1.49 billion and approximately $40.99 million worth of Frax was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Frax coin can currently be bought for approximately $1.00 or 0.00003298 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded up 42.9% against the dollar and now trades at $71.41 or 0.00236328 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003307 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 19.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $193.66 or 0.00619097 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00002091 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001325 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $130.00 or 0.00430211 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.02 or 0.00029841 BTC.

Frax Profile

Frax’s genesis date was December 16th, 2020. Frax’s total supply is 1,493,193,622 coins. Frax’s official Twitter account is @fraxfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Frax is frax.finance/#welcome

According to CryptoCompare, “Frax attempts to be the first stablecoin protocol to implement design principles of both to create a highly scalable, trustless, extremely stable, and ideologically pure on-chain money. The Frax protocol is a two token system encompassing a stablecoin, Frax (FRAX), and a governance token, Frax Shares (FXS). The protocol also has pool contracts which hold collateral (at genesis USDT and USDC). Pools can be added or removed with governance. “

Buying and Selling Frax

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Frax directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Frax should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Frax using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

