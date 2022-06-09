FREYR Battery (NYSE:FREY) Receives $19.33 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of FREYR Battery (NYSE:FREY – Get Rating) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the nine brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $19.33.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on FREY shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of FREYR Battery from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 20th. US Capital Advisors started coverage on shares of FREYR Battery in a report on Thursday, March 17th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

Get FREYR Battery alerts:

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of FREYR Battery by 216.0% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 2,160 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in shares of FREYR Battery in the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of FREYR Battery by 158.6% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,931 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 2,411 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in shares of FREYR Battery by 900.0% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 4,500 shares during the period. Finally, Orion Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of FREYR Battery by 150.0% in the 4th quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the period. 55.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE FREY traded down $0.32 on Monday, reaching $7.88. The company had a trading volume of 12,106 shares, compared to its average volume of 931,867. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 15.72 and a current ratio of 15.72. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $9.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.80. FREYR Battery has a 12 month low of $6.42 and a 12 month high of $14.37.

FREYR Battery (NYSE:FREY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by ($0.12). During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($2.48) EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that FREYR Battery will post -1.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About FREYR Battery (Get Rating)

FREYR Battery engages in the production and sale of battery cells for stationary energy storage, electric mobility, and marine applications in Europe and internationally. The company designs and manufactures lithium-ion based battery cell facilities. The company was founded in 2018 and is based in Luxembourg.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for FREYR Battery Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FREYR Battery and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.