FUJIFILM (OTCMKTS:FUJIY) Releases FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

FUJIFILM (OTCMKTS:FUJIY – Get Rating) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $4.24-$4.24 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $23.45 billion-$23.45 billion.

Shares of OTCMKTS:FUJIY traded up $1.15 on Wednesday, hitting $56.00. The company had a trading volume of 56,655 shares, compared to its average volume of 34,679. FUJIFILM has a 1-year low of $53.25 and a 1-year high of $91.87. The stock has a market cap of $22.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.72, a P/E/G ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 0.22. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $56.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $64.75. The company has a current ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Get FUJIFILM alerts:

FUJIFILM (OTCMKTS:FUJIY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 11th. The technology company reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.49. FUJIFILM had a net margin of 8.36% and a return on equity of 8.95%. The firm had revenue of $5.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.73 billion. Sell-side analysts anticipate that FUJIFILM will post 3.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of FUJIFILM from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $64.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th.

About FUJIFILM (Get Rating)

FUJIFILM Holdings Corporation develops, manufactures, sells, and services imaging, healthcare, materials, and business innovation solutions worldwide. The company's Healthcare segment provides products and services, such as medical devices, biomedical contract development and manufacturing organization, pharmaceutical, regenerative medicine, and cosmetics and supplements in the three areas of prevention, diagnosis, and treatment.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for FUJIFILM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FUJIFILM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.