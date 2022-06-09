Fusion Market Cap Tops $25.03 Million (FSN)

Fusion (FSN) traded 0.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on June 9th. Over the last seven days, Fusion has traded 11.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Fusion coin can now be purchased for $0.35 or 0.00001155 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Fusion has a market capitalization of $25.03 million and $509,286.00 worth of Fusion was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

RSK Smart Bitcoin (RBTC) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30,028.78 or 0.99551154 BTC.

Manna (MANNA) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Save and Gain (SANDG) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

United Bitcoin (UBTC) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0308 or 0.00000102 BTC.

Super Bitcoin (SBTC) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00001421 BTC.

Fusion Coin Profile

Fusion is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 31st, 2018. Fusion’s total supply is 70,354,039 coins and its circulating supply is 71,830,451 coins. Fusion’s official Twitter account is @FusionFSN and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Fusion is /r/FusionFoundation and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Fusion’s official website is fusion.org . Fusion’s official message board is medium.com/@fusionprotocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Fusion is an ERC-20 token based on the Ethereum blockchain. The FSN token is an essential component of all the tools available in the Fusion ecosystem. FSN tokens enable access to the entire suite of features and financial transactions on the network. The Fusion MainNet went live on June 2019, in the short/medium term Fusion tokens will exist in various states to maximize access to liquidity and to provide flexibility for token holders. Token holders can seamlessly swap between native MainNet FSN, ERC20 FSN and later BEP2 FSN using Fusion’s Token Swap mechanism and Asset Gateway. Importantly, the total supply of FSN tokens will remain constant. FSN explorer “

Buying and Selling Fusion

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fusion directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Fusion should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Fusion using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

