FY2023 Earnings Estimate for Seelos Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEEL) Issued By Cantor Fitzgerald

Seelos Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEEL – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald issued their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of Seelos Therapeutics in a research note issued to investors on Monday, June 6th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst C. Duncan anticipates that the company will earn ($0.62) per share for the year. Cantor Fitzgerald has a “Overweight” rating on the stock.

Get Seelos Therapeutics alerts:

SEEL has been the subject of a number of other research reports. B. Riley reduced their price target on Seelos Therapeutics from $6.00 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Seelos Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $5.63.

Shares of SEEL opened at $0.78 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 6.98 and a current ratio of 6.98. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.09. Seelos Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $0.48 and a 52 week high of $3.45.

In other news, insider Raj Mehra purchased 66,667 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 31st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $0.85 per share, with a total value of $56,666.95. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 5.10% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Seelos Therapeutics by 115.6% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 4,622 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Seelos Therapeutics by 19.8% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 35,253 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 5,817 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in Seelos Therapeutics by 128.2% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 11,903 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 6,686 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in Seelos Therapeutics by 218.4% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 11,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 7,882 shares during the period. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its position in Seelos Therapeutics by 41.7% during the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 28,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 8,279 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.73% of the company’s stock.

About Seelos Therapeutics (Get Rating)

Seelos Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for the treatment of central nervous system, respiratory, and other disorders. The company's lead programs are SLS-002, an intranasal racemic ketamine for the treatment of acute suicidal ideation and behavior in patients with major depressive disorders; SLS-005, a protein stabilizer for the treatment of amyotrophic lateral sclerosis and Sanfilippo syndrome; and SLS-006, a partial dopamine agonist for the treatment of patients with Parkinson's disease (PD).

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Seelos Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Seelos Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.