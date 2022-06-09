G-III Apparel Group (NASDAQ:GIII) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

G-III Apparel Group (NASDAQ:GIII – Get Rating) issued its earnings results on Tuesday. The textile maker reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.14, Briefing.com reports. G-III Apparel Group had a return on equity of 14.32% and a net margin of 6.98%. The company had revenue of $688.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $597.35 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.53 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 32.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of NASDAQ GIII opened at $25.90 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.23, a current ratio of 3.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $26.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.21. G-III Apparel Group has a 52-week low of $20.40 and a 52-week high of $35.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.24 and a beta of 2.52.

Several research firms recently issued reports on GIII. Telsey Advisory Group dropped their price target on shares of G-III Apparel Group from $38.00 to $30.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 14th. B. Riley reduced their price target on G-III Apparel Group from $41.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. TheStreet upgraded G-III Apparel Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, April 1st. Finally, StockNews.com cut G-III Apparel Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.67.

In other news, Vice Chairman Sammy Aaron sold 60,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.82, for a total transaction of $1,789,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Neal Nackman sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.06, for a total value of $435,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 9.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GIII. Wasatch Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of G-III Apparel Group during the first quarter worth about $28,890,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in G-III Apparel Group by 590.2% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,172,073 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $32,396,000 after purchasing an additional 1,002,261 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in G-III Apparel Group in the 4th quarter worth about $11,881,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of G-III Apparel Group by 7.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,874,631 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $131,858,000 after purchasing an additional 332,865 shares during the period. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of G-III Apparel Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $8,968,000. 92.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About G-III Apparel Group

G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. designs, sources, and markets women's and men's apparel in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Wholesale Operations and Retail Operations. Its products include outerwear, dresses, sportswear, swimwear, women's suits, and women's performance wear; and women's handbags, footwear, small leather goods, cold weather accessories, and luggage.

