G-III Apparel Group (NASDAQ:GIII) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.14 EPS

G-III Apparel Group (NASDAQ:GIII – Get Rating) posted its earnings results on Tuesday. The textile maker reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.14, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $688.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $597.35 million. G-III Apparel Group had a net margin of 6.98% and a return on equity of 14.32%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 32.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.53 EPS.

Shares of GIII stock opened at $25.90 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $26.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.21. The company has a current ratio of 3.24, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The stock has a market cap of $1.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.24 and a beta of 2.52. G-III Apparel Group has a twelve month low of $20.40 and a twelve month high of $35.39.

In other G-III Apparel Group news, CFO Neal Nackman sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.06, for a total value of $435,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Vice Chairman Sammy Aaron sold 60,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.82, for a total transaction of $1,789,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 9.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in G-III Apparel Group by 48.4% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,665 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $180,000 after purchasing an additional 2,175 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in G-III Apparel Group during the first quarter worth about $203,000. Delphia USA Inc. purchased a new stake in G-III Apparel Group during the first quarter worth about $277,000. Natixis Advisors L.P. purchased a new stake in G-III Apparel Group during the first quarter worth about $298,000. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in G-III Apparel Group during the fourth quarter worth about $321,000. 92.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on GIII shares. TheStreet raised shares of G-III Apparel Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, April 1st. StockNews.com lowered shares of G-III Apparel Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. B. Riley cut their price target on shares of G-III Apparel Group from $41.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group cut their price target on shares of G-III Apparel Group from $38.00 to $30.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.67.

G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. designs, sources, and markets women's and men's apparel in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Wholesale Operations and Retail Operations. Its products include outerwear, dresses, sportswear, swimwear, women's suits, and women's performance wear; and women's handbags, footwear, small leather goods, cold weather accessories, and luggage.

