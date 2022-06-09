G-III Apparel Group (NASDAQ:GIII) Updates Q2 Earnings Guidance

G-III Apparel Group (NASDAQ:GIII – Get Rating) issued an update on its second quarter earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.45-0.55 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.37. The company issued revenue guidance of ~$600 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $537.81 million.G-III Apparel Group also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $4.40-$4.50 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ GIII traded up $0.13 on Thursday, reaching $26.03. 6,027 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 589,077. G-III Apparel Group has a 12 month low of $20.40 and a 12 month high of $35.39. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.33 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $27.21. The company has a market cap of $1.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.24 and a beta of 2.52. The company has a quick ratio of 2.23, a current ratio of 3.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

G-III Apparel Group (NASDAQ:GIII – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, June 7th. The textile maker reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.14. G-III Apparel Group had a net margin of 6.98% and a return on equity of 14.32%. The business had revenue of $688.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $597.35 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.53 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that G-III Apparel Group will post 4.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on GIII shares. StockNews.com cut shares of G-III Apparel Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday. Telsey Advisory Group cut their price target on shares of G-III Apparel Group from $38.00 to $30.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 14th. TheStreet upgraded shares of G-III Apparel Group from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Friday, April 1st. Finally, B. Riley dropped their target price on shares of G-III Apparel Group from $41.00 to $37.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $32.67.

In other news, CFO Neal Nackman sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.06, for a total value of $435,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Vice Chairman Sammy Aaron sold 60,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.82, for a total transaction of $1,789,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 9.60% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its holdings in G-III Apparel Group by 195.7% during the first quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 27,198 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $739,000 after buying an additional 18,000 shares in the last quarter. Aviva PLC purchased a new stake in G-III Apparel Group during the first quarter worth $729,000. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in G-III Apparel Group during the first quarter worth $712,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in G-III Apparel Group by 55.1% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 24,443 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $661,000 after buying an additional 8,687 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. lifted its holdings in G-III Apparel Group by 34.1% during the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 24,021 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $650,000 after purchasing an additional 6,104 shares in the last quarter. 92.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About G-III Apparel Group

G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. designs, sources, and markets women's and men's apparel in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Wholesale Operations and Retail Operations. Its products include outerwear, dresses, sportswear, swimwear, women's suits, and women's performance wear; and women's handbags, footwear, small leather goods, cold weather accessories, and luggage.

