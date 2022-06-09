Gannett (NYSE:GCI) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $3.54

Gannett Co., Inc. (NYSE:GCI – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $3.54 and last traded at $3.54, with a volume of 821462 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $3.73.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on GCI shares. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Gannett in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Gannett from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 17th.

Get Gannett alerts:

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $4.04 and its 200-day moving average is $4.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.29. The company has a market cap of $518.93 million, a PE ratio of 5.34 and a beta of 2.37.

In other Gannett news, Director Laurence Tarica purchased 70,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $4.20 per share, with a total value of $294,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director John Jeffry Louis sold 7,604 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.64, for a total value of $27,678.56. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 347,722 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,265,708.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its stake in shares of Gannett by 56.8% during the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 258,727 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,379,000 after buying an additional 93,731 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its stake in shares of Gannett by 11.7% during the 3rd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 45,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $295,000 after buying an additional 4,752 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Gannett by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,910,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,171,000 after acquiring an additional 339,100 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in Gannett by 49.9% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 450,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,403,000 after acquiring an additional 150,031 shares during the period. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Gannett in the third quarter valued at about $104,000. 66.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Gannett Company Profile (NYSE:GCI)

Gannett Co, Inc operates as a media and marketing solutions company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Publishing and Digital Marketing Solutions. The company's principal products include 230 daily print media with total paid circulation of approximately 1.9 million and Sunday circulation of 2.2 million; 249 weekly print media with total circulation of approximately 1.4 million; and 292 locally-focused websites.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Gannett Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gannett and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.