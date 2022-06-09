Gencor Industries (NASDAQ:GENC) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Gencor Industries (NASDAQ:GENC – Get Rating) in a research note published on Monday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:GENC opened at $10.31 on Monday. Gencor Industries has a 1-year low of $9.43 and a 1-year high of $13.08. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $10.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.73. The stock has a market cap of $151.12 million, a P/E ratio of 73.64 and a beta of 0.58.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in Gencor Industries by 281.8% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,123 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 3,043 shares in the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Gencor Industries in the third quarter worth $111,000. State Street Corp raised its position in Gencor Industries by 17.8% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 17,627 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $181,000 after purchasing an additional 2,659 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in Gencor Industries by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 20,127 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $207,000 after acquiring an additional 1,252 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Gencor Industries by 14.5% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 20,133 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $245,000 after purchasing an additional 2,549 shares in the last quarter. 41.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Gencor Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells heavy machinery used in the production of highway construction materials and environmental control equipment. The company offers hot-mix asphalt plants to produce asphalt paving materials; related asphalt plant equipment, including hot-mix storage silos, fabric filtration systems, cold feed bins, and other plant components; and a range of mobile batch plants.

