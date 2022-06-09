Ginkgo Bioworks (NYSE:DNA) Stock Price Down 8.7%

Shares of Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DNA – Get Rating) dropped 8.7% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $3.27 and last traded at $3.27. Approximately 263,250 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 23,434,908 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.58.

DNA has been the topic of several research reports. Raymond James set a $11.50 target price on Ginkgo Bioworks and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. BTIG Research reduced their price objective on Ginkgo Bioworks to $5.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Ginkgo Bioworks in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $7.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America cut Ginkgo Bioworks from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $3.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, Cowen assumed coverage on Ginkgo Bioworks in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $12.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ginkgo Bioworks currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $8.25.

The company has a fifty day moving average of $3.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.49. The company has a current ratio of 10.71, a quick ratio of 10.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Ginkgo Bioworks ( NYSE:DNA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $168.41 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $100.15 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings, Inc. will post -0.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DNA. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in Ginkgo Bioworks by 150.0% in the fourth quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new stake in Ginkgo Bioworks in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Tuttle Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Ginkgo Bioworks by 40.1% in the first quarter. Tuttle Capital Management LLC now owns 19,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 5,589 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE purchased a new stake in Ginkgo Bioworks in the third quarter worth $93,000. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC increased its stake in Ginkgo Bioworks by 28.6% in the first quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 38,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,000 after purchasing an additional 8,581 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 46.93% of the company’s stock.

Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops platform for cell programming. Its platform is used to program cells to enable biological production of products, such as novel therapeutics, food ingredients, and chemicals derived from petroleum. The company serves various end markets, including specialty chemicals, agriculture, food, consumer products, and pharmaceuticals.

