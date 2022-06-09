GitLab (NASDAQ:GTLB) PT Raised to $66.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

GitLab (NASDAQ:GTLB – Get Rating) had its price target lifted by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $64.00 to $66.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 31.08% from the stock’s current price.

GTLB has been the subject of a number of other reports. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on GitLab from $86.00 to $69.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Cowen decreased their price objective on GitLab to $60.00 in a report on Friday, May 27th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded GitLab from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on GitLab from $50.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price objective on GitLab from $105.00 to $95.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $80.60.

Shares of GitLab stock opened at $50.35 on Tuesday. GitLab has a 1 year low of $30.74 and a 1 year high of $137.00. The business has a 50-day moving average of $46.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $61.19.

GitLab ( NASDAQ:GTLB Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 6th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $87.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $78.13 million. The company’s revenue was up 75.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that GitLab will post -1.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder 2021 Gp L.L.C. Gv purchased 13,528 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 24th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $33.72 per share, with a total value of $456,164.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 593,402 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,009,515.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. ICONIQ Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of GitLab by 252.2% in the first quarter. ICONIQ Capital LLC now owns 9,773,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $532,164,000 after acquiring an additional 6,998,187 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in shares of GitLab in the fourth quarter valued at about $217,007,000. Coatue Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of GitLab in the fourth quarter valued at about $169,817,000. T Ventures Management Co Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of GitLab in the fourth quarter valued at about $132,913,000. Finally, D1 Capital Partners L.P. acquired a new position in shares of GitLab in the fourth quarter valued at about $99,875,000. 21.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

GitLab Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops software for the software development lifecycle in the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers GitLab, a DevOps platform, which is a single application that leads to faster cycle time and allows visibility throughout and control over various stages of the DevOps lifecycle.

