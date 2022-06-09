Glacier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBCI) Shares Bought by Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC

Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Glacier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBCI – Get Rating) by 4.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 837,526 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 38,342 shares during the period. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC’s holdings in Glacier Bancorp were worth $47,490,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in Glacier Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Glacier Bancorp by 665.8% in the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 919 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 799 shares during the period. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Glacier Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at about $208,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Glacier Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at about $213,000. Finally, First Interstate Bank acquired a new position in shares of Glacier Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at about $236,000. 68.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered Glacier Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, May 28th.

Glacier Bancorp stock traded down $0.39 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $47.80. 627 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 315,786. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.29 billion, a PE ratio of 18.41 and a beta of 0.86. Glacier Bancorp, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $44.43 and a fifty-two week high of $60.69. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $47.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $52.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.62.

Glacier Bancorp (NASDAQ:GBCI – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The bank reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.63 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $219.12 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $220.66 million. Glacier Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.02% and a net margin of 32.03%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.85 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Glacier Bancorp, Inc. will post 2.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 21st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 12th were given a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 11th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.76%. This is an increase from Glacier Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. Glacier Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.44%.

Glacier Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Glacier Bank that provides commercial banking services to individuals, small to medium-sized businesses, community organizations, and public entities in the United States. It offers non-interest bearing deposit and interest bearing deposit accounts, such as negotiable order of withdrawal and demand deposit accounts, savings accounts, money market deposit accounts, fixed rate certificates of deposit, negotiated-rate jumbo certificates, and individual retirement accounts.

