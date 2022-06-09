Glacier Media Inc. (TSE:GVC) Director Purchases 71,000 Shares

Glacier Media Inc. (TSE:GVC – Get Rating) Director Geoffrey Lawson Scott bought 71,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$0.42 per share, for a total transaction of C$29,848.40. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 6,891,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$2,897,186.60.

Geoffrey Lawson Scott also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, June 2nd, Geoffrey Lawson Scott acquired 1,500 shares of Glacier Media stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$0.42 per share, for a total transaction of C$630.00.

On Friday, May 27th, Geoffrey Lawson Scott bought 9,000 shares of Glacier Media stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$0.40 per share, with a total value of C$3,600.00.

On Tuesday, May 24th, Geoffrey Lawson Scott purchased 49,500 shares of Glacier Media stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$0.40 per share, for a total transaction of C$19,849.50.

On Friday, May 20th, Geoffrey Lawson Scott bought 119,000 shares of Glacier Media stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$0.39 per share, for a total transaction of C$46,790.80.

TSE:GVC opened at C$0.43 on Thursday. Glacier Media Inc. has a one year low of C$0.35 and a one year high of C$0.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.25, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$0.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$0.40. The firm has a market capitalization of C$56.42 million and a P/E ratio of -7.46.

Glacier Media ( TSE:GVC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported C($0.01) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$42.23 million during the quarter. On average, equities research analysts expect that Glacier Media Inc. will post 0.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Glacier Media

Glacier Media Inc operates as an information and marketing solutions company in Canada and the United States. The company operates through three segments: Environmental and Property Information; Commodity Information; and Community Media. It offers environmental risk data and related products to environmental consultants, CRE brokers, financial institutions, and insurance companies; produces digital audit guides and compliance tools for use in environmental health and safety audits; and operates REW.ca, a residential real estate listings and property information marketplace, which provides consumers with key real estate information and insights to make better informed decisions about their home.

