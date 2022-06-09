Global Petroleum (LON:GBP) Share Price Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.60

Global Petroleum Limited (LON:GBP – Get Rating) shares crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 0.60 ($0.01) and traded as low as GBX 0.50 ($0.01). Global Petroleum shares last traded at GBX 0.51 ($0.01), with a volume of 7,870,020 shares trading hands.

The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 0.57 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 0.60. The stock has a market cap of £4.05 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.50.

Get Global Petroleum alerts:

About Global Petroleum (LON:GBP)

Global Petroleum Limited, together with its subsidiaries, explores for oil and gas properties in Africa. The company primarily owns an 85% participating interest in the Namibian project consisting of offshore blocks 1910B and 2010A covering an area of 5, 798square kilometers located in Walvis Basin, Namibia.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Global Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.