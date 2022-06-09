Golar LNG Limited (NASDAQ:GLNG) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Golar LNG Limited (NASDAQ:GLNG – Get Rating) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the seven research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $25.00.

GLNG has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com raised Golar LNG from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Bank of America raised Golar LNG from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $14.00 to $19.50 in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Golar LNG from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $17.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Golar LNG in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, BTIG Research lifted their price target on shares of Golar LNG from $20.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 14th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cohanzick Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Golar LNG during the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Golar LNG by 39.4% during the 1st quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,734 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 490 shares during the period. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Golar LNG during the 1st quarter valued at $50,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Golar LNG by 1,152.5% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,292 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 2,109 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Golar LNG by 141.9% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,067 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $92,000 after buying an additional 4,145 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.17% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ GLNG traded down $0.73 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $24.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 41,556 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,783,492. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of -0.44. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.21. Golar LNG has a 52 week low of $10.01 and a 52 week high of $27.52. The stock has a market cap of $2.64 billion, a PE ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 0.72.

Golar LNG Limited designs, builds, owns, and operates marine infrastructure for the liquefaction and regasification of LNG. It operates through Shipping and FLNG segments. The company engages in the operation and chartering of LNG carriers, Floating Liquefaction Natural Gas Vessel (FLNG), and floating storage regasification units (FSRUs), as well as operates external vessels.

