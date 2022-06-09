Golden Dawn Minerals (CVE:GOM) Hits New 12-Month Low at $0.08

Posted by on Jun 9th, 2022

Golden Dawn Minerals Inc. (CVE:GOMGet Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.08 and last traded at C$0.08, with a volume of 9800 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$0.10.

The firm has a market cap of C$4.82 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.44. The company has a current ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 0.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 86.30. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$0.11 and a 200-day moving average price of C$0.13.

Golden Dawn Minerals (CVE:GOMGet Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 30th. The company reported C($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

About Golden Dawn Minerals (CVE:GOM)

Golden Dawn Minerals Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Canada. The company explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. It holds 100% interest in the Greenwood Precious Metals project consisting of the Lexington and Golden Crown properties located in the Greenwood mining division of south-central British Columbia, Canada; and Boundary Falls property consisting of three mineral claims and the May Mac mine situated in British Columbia, Canada.

