Gran Tierra Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:GTE) Stock Price Up 6.2%

Gran Tierra Energy Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:GTE – Get Rating)’s share price rose 6.2% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $1.97 and last traded at $1.97. Approximately 396,996 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 95% from the average daily volume of 7,280,724 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.85.

GTE has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Gran Tierra Energy from C$1.65 to C$1.75 in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Gran Tierra Energy from C$1.25 to C$1.75 in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. TheStreet raised Gran Tierra Energy from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Canaccord Genuity Group started coverage on Gran Tierra Energy in a research note on Monday, April 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group started coverage on Gran Tierra Energy in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a C$2.70 target price on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $1.89.

Get Gran Tierra Energy alerts:

The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.08. The company has a market capitalization of $773.77 million, a PE ratio of -11.67 and a beta of 1.99.

Gran Tierra Energy ( NYSEAMERICAN:GTE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by ($0.06). Gran Tierra Energy had a negative net margin of 17.32% and a negative return on equity of 0.58%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. PEAK6 Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Gran Tierra Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at about $68,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Gran Tierra Energy by 44.4% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 970,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $714,000 after acquiring an additional 298,500 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of Gran Tierra Energy by 83.6% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,676,183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,456,000 after acquiring an additional 2,128,739 shares during the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Gran Tierra Energy by 70.0% in the 3rd quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 2,550,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,884,000 after acquiring an additional 1,050,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP increased its holdings in shares of Gran Tierra Energy by 56.9% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 1,663,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,229,000 after acquiring an additional 603,317 shares during the last quarter. 19.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Gran Tierra Energy Company Profile (NYSEAMERICAN:GTE)

Gran Tierra Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and production of oil and gas properties in Colombia and Ecuador. As of December 31, 2021, it had total proved undeveloped reserves of 24.8 million barrels of oil equivalent in Colombia. The company was incorporated in 2003 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Gran Tierra Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gran Tierra Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.