Gravity Finance (GFI) 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $1,005.00

Gravity Finance (GFI) traded up 29.9% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on June 8th. Gravity Finance has a total market capitalization of $859,343.82 and approximately $1,005.00 worth of Gravity Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Gravity Finance coin can now be purchased for about $0.0024 or 0.00000008 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Gravity Finance has traded 94.8% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Gravity Finance alerts:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded up 45% against the dollar and now trades at $69.57 or 0.00230311 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003308 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 19.9% against the dollar and now trades at $193.66 or 0.00619097 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00002126 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001326 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $129.99 or 0.00430309 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $9.01 or 0.00029811 BTC.

Gravity Finance Profile

Gravity Finance’s total supply is 1,199,999,974 coins and its circulating supply is 352,267,212 coins. The Reddit community for Gravity Finance is https://reddit.com/r/GravityFinance and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Gravity Finance’s official Twitter account is @Gravity_Finance

Gravity Finance Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gravity Finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Gravity Finance should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Gravity Finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Gravity Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Gravity Finance and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.