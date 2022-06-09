Gravity (NASDAQ:GRVY) Lifted to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Gravity (NASDAQ:GRVY – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Monday.
GRVY opened at $58.00 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $403.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.08 and a beta of -0.06. Gravity has a twelve month low of $41.20 and a twelve month high of $146.00. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $52.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $58.64.
Gravity (NASDAQ:GRVY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 31st. The technology company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $81.63 million for the quarter. Gravity had a net margin of 14.81% and a return on equity of 23.81%.
Gravity Company Profile (Get Rating)
Gravity Co, Ltd. develops, publishes, and distributes online games mainly in South Korea, Taiwan, Thailand, the Philippines, and internationally. It offers a massively multiplayer online role-playing game, including Ragnarok Online, Requiem, Dragonica, Ragnarok Online II, and Ragnarok Prequel II, as well as Ragnarok Clicker, a Web browser-based role-playing game.
