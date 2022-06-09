Gravity (NASDAQ:GRVY) Lifted to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Gravity (NASDAQ:GRVY – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Monday.

GRVY opened at $58.00 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $403.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.08 and a beta of -0.06. Gravity has a twelve month low of $41.20 and a twelve month high of $146.00. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $52.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $58.64.

Gravity (NASDAQ:GRVY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 31st. The technology company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $81.63 million for the quarter. Gravity had a net margin of 14.81% and a return on equity of 23.81%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GRVY. Ronit Capital LLP lifted its stake in shares of Gravity by 157.1% during the 1st quarter. Ronit Capital LLP now owns 85,093 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,307,000 after buying an additional 52,000 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in shares of Gravity by 29.6% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 40,226 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,740,000 after buying an additional 9,181 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of Gravity by 26.9% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 39,134 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,981,000 after purchasing an additional 8,296 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Gravity during the 4th quarter valued at $428,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Gravity by 90.2% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,928 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $881,000 after acquiring an additional 6,131 shares during the last quarter.

Gravity Co, Ltd. develops, publishes, and distributes online games mainly in South Korea, Taiwan, Thailand, the Philippines, and internationally. It offers a massively multiplayer online role-playing game, including Ragnarok Online, Requiem, Dragonica, Ragnarok Online II, and Ragnarok Prequel II, as well as Ragnarok Clicker, a Web browser-based role-playing game.

