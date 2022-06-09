Green Plains (NASDAQ:GPRE) Shares Gap Up to $37.58

Green Plains Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRE – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $37.58, but opened at $38.59. Green Plains shares last traded at $37.48, with a volume of 3,353 shares traded.

GPRE has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Green Plains from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 25th. StockNews.com downgraded Green Plains from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Green Plains from $52.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.10.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 2.00 and a quick ratio of 1.46. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $31.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $32.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.04 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.20 and a beta of 1.58.

Green Plains ( NASDAQ:GPRE Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The specialty chemicals company reported ($1.16) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by ($0.95). The firm had revenue of $781.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $728.25 million. Green Plains had a negative return on equity of 10.32% and a negative net margin of 3.96%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.48) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Green Plains Inc. will post -0.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in Green Plains by 8,023.1% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,056 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,043 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Green Plains during the first quarter worth about $46,000. City State Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Green Plains during the fourth quarter worth about $56,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its stake in shares of Green Plains by 39.2% during the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,915 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 539 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Green Plains in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $69,000.

Green Plains Company Profile (NASDAQ:GPRE)

Green Plains Inc produces, markets, and distributes ethanol in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Ethanol Production, Agribusiness and Energy Services, and Partnership. The Ethanol Production segment produces and sells ethanol, including industrial-grade alcohol, distiller grains, and ultra-high protein and corn oil.

