Greenlane Renewables (OTCMKTS:GRNWF) Shares Up 1.4%

Greenlane Renewables Inc. (OTCMKTS:GRNWF – Get Rating)’s share price shot up 1.4% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $0.72 and last traded at $0.72. 3,550 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 82% from the average session volume of 20,001 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.71.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on GRNWF. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on shares of Greenlane Renewables from C$2.25 to C$1.90 in a research note on Sunday, May 15th. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Greenlane Renewables from C$3.15 to C$2.25 in a research note on Friday, May 13th.

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.72 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.85.

Greenlane Renewables Inc designs, develops, sells, and services a range of biogas upgrading systems worldwide. The company's systems remove impurities and separate carbon dioxide from biomethane in the raw biogas created from anaerobic decomposition of organic waste at landfills, wastewater treatment plants, and farms and for injection food waste facilities into the natural gas grid or for direct use as vehicle fuel.

