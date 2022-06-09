GreenTree Hospitality Group (NYSE:GHG) Trading 0.8% Higher

GreenTree Hospitality Group Ltd. (NYSE:GHG – Get Rating)’s stock price traded up 0.8% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $4.17 and last traded at $4.00. 33,499 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 51% from the average session volume of 68,181 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.97.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded GreenTree Hospitality Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Bank of America decreased their price target on GreenTree Hospitality Group from $13.50 to $11.10 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 29th.

Get GreenTree Hospitality Group alerts:

The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $412.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.90 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a 50-day moving average of $4.30 and a 200-day moving average of $5.83.

GreenTree Hospitality Group ( NYSE:GHG Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter. GreenTree Hospitality Group had a return on equity of 9.11% and a net margin of 17.48%. The firm had revenue of $48.24 million for the quarter. On average, research analysts forecast that GreenTree Hospitality Group Ltd. will post 0.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GHG. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of GreenTree Hospitality Group by 180.9% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 5,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 3,333 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of GreenTree Hospitality Group by 29.5% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 9,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 2,058 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of GreenTree Hospitality Group by 101.5% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 3,288 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in GreenTree Hospitality Group during the first quarter valued at about $80,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in GreenTree Hospitality Group by 209.4% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 11,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after buying an additional 7,790 shares in the last quarter. 10.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

GreenTree Hospitality Group Company Profile (NYSE:GHG)

GreenTree Hospitality Group Ltd., through its subsidiaries, develops and sells leased-and-operated, and franchised-and-managed hotels under the GreenTree brand in the People's Republic of China. As of December 31, 2020, it operated 40 leased-and-operated hotels; and had franchised-and-managed hotels network consisting of 4,300 hotels with 315,335 rooms in operation covering 345 cities in China, and an additional 1,186 hotels with 83,106 rooms that were contracted for or under development.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for GreenTree Hospitality Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GreenTree Hospitality Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.