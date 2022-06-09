Grid Dynamics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDYN) CEO Leonard Livschitz Sells 78,897 Shares

Grid Dynamics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDYN – Get Rating) CEO Leonard Livschitz sold 78,897 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.77, for a total value of $1,480,896.69. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,232,260 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $60,669,520.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of Grid Dynamics stock opened at $19.51 on Thursday. Grid Dynamics Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $9.09 and a 12-month high of $42.81. The stock has a market cap of $1.31 billion, a P/E ratio of -150.08 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a quick ratio of 6.32, a current ratio of 6.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The business’s 50 day moving average is $15.99 and its 200-day moving average is $22.66.

Grid Dynamics (NASDAQ:GDYN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.05. Grid Dynamics had a positive return on equity of 12.79% and a negative net margin of 3.41%. The company had revenue of $71.41 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $65.07 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.05 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 82.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Grid Dynamics Holdings, Inc. will post 0.29 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GDYN. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Grid Dynamics by 120.8% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 1,325 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in Grid Dynamics in the 3rd quarter valued at $39,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Grid Dynamics in the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Hardy Reed LLC bought a new stake in Grid Dynamics in the 1st quarter valued at $70,000. Finally, Syquant Capital Sas bought a new stake in Grid Dynamics in the 4th quarter valued at $80,000. Institutional investors own 65.42% of the company’s stock.

GDYN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. TheStreet lowered Grid Dynamics from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Northland Securities boosted their price objective on Grid Dynamics from $22.50 to $25.00 in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Grid Dynamics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on Grid Dynamics from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their price target on Grid Dynamics from $40.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $22.75.

Grid Dynamics Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise-level digital transformation services in the areas of search, analytics, and release automation for Fortune 1000 corporations in North America, Europe, and internationally. It works in collaboration with its clients on digital transformation initiatives that cover strategy consulting, early prototypes, and enterprise-scale delivery of new digital platforms.

