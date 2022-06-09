Grin (GRIN) Tops 1-Day Volume of $128,850.00

Grin (GRIN) traded up 7.7% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on June 8th. Grin has a total market capitalization of $8.08 million and $128,850.00 worth of Grin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Grin has traded 8.1% lower against the US dollar. One Grin coin can now be bought for about $0.0823 or 0.00000272 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $30,258.17 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1,794.23 or 0.05929734 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0795 or 0.00000263 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00002565 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $5.36 or 0.00017728 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $61.52 or 0.00203318 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $177.19 or 0.00585597 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $186.31 or 0.00615742 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $21.36 or 0.00070582 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.30 or 0.00004284 BTC.

Grin Profile

GRIN is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the C31 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 15th, 2019. Grin’s total supply is 98,212,860 coins. Grin’s official website is grin-tech.org . Grin’s official Twitter account is @grinMW and its Facebook page is accessible here . Grin’s official message board is www.grin-forum.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Grin empowers anyone to transact or save modern money without the fear of external control or oppression. Grin is designed for the decades to come, not just tomorrow. Grin wants to be usable by everyone, regardless of borders, culture, skills or access. Grin has no amounts and no addresses. Transactions can be trivially aggregated. To hide where a newly created transaction comes from, it gets relayed privately (a “random walk”) among peers before it is publicly announced. “

Grin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Grin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Grin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Grin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

